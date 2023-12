Turner closed Thursday's 120-104 win over the Bulls with 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes.

Turner was outstanding as a scoring threat but left his mark on the defensive end as well. The big man has been on a tear of late and is averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game over his last five outings, settling as a reliable two-way threat and as one of Tyrese Haliburton's favorite targets on offense.