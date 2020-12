Turner finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, eight blocks, and one assist against the Knicks on Wednesday.

Turner matched a career high in blocks in the contest, while also reaching double-digit scoring as his team cruised to a win. The big man's point totals were slightly below his career average, but he made up for it in other aspects of the stat sheet. He'll face another underwhelming opponent against the Bulls on Saturday.