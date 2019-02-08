Pacers' Myles Turner: Enjoys block party vs. Clippers
Turner finished with 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, six blocks and four steals in 27 minutes Thursday against Los Angeles.
Turner has been a monster on the defensive end of the court lately, swatting 15 total shots over his last four games. He impressed during Thursday's 116-92 victory by providing fantasy owners with value across the board. Turner is averaging well above his season scoring average of late, putting up 19.0 points along with 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists in his previous five matchups.
