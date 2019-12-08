Pacers' Myles Turner: Equals season high in swats, steals
Turner tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 win over the Knicks.
Turner matched season highs in blocks and steals. Still, he continues to mostly operate as a spot-up shooter offensively, which has resulted in Turner attempting his lowest number of field goals per game since his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...