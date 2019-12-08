Pacers' Myles Turner: Equals season high in swats, steals

Turner tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 win over the Knicks.

Turner matched season highs in blocks and steals. Still, he continues to mostly operate as a spot-up shooter offensively, which has resulted in Turner attempting his lowest number of field goals per game since his rookie campaign.