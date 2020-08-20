Turner tallied 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-100 Game 2 loss to the Heat.

Turner had one of his best games of the season Thursday, but it wasn't enough to fuel a victory, and the Pacers have gone down 2-0 in the series. The performance marked just the sixth time in Turner's career -- regular season or playoffs -- that he's recorded at least 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Since he joined the league in 2015-16, only nine players have more such statlines.