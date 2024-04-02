Turner won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right finger.

Turner exited the game briefly in the first half and eventually returned to action, but he won't be back for the second half of Monday's contest. The big man ends Monday's game with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 14 minutes. The Pacers will turn to Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson to cover his minutes at center for the rest of Monday's game, and until the team provides an update on Turner's condition, he'll be viewed as questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Nets in Brooklyn.