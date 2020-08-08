Turner (ankle) will play Saturday against the Lakers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner is dealing with a sprained left ankle but is expected to play through the issue against the No. 1 seeded Lakers. In the bubble, he's averaging 16.0 points on 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists in 30.3 minutes.
