Pacers' Myles Turner: Expects to play Tuesday

Turner (shoulder) is planning on playing Tuesday against the Suns, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Turner has been sidelined for the last four games due to shoulder soreness, but the big man is optimistic that he'll manage to take the court Tuesday evening. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tip. If for some reason Turner is held out, Domantas Sabonis would draw another start.

