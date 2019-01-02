Pacers' Myles Turner: Expects to practice Thursday

Turner (nose) is expected to return to practice Thursday, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Turner was held out of practice Wednesday, but he'll be fitted for a mask and expects to be back on the floor Thursday. Assuming that's what transpires, the big man will have a good chance to play Friday against the Bulls and avoid missing any time. Turner suffered a broken nose in Monday's win over Atlanta.

