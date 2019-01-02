Pacers' Myles Turner: Expects to practice Thursday
Turner (nose) is expected to return to practice Thursday, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Turner was held out of practice Wednesday, but he'll be fitted for a mask and expects to be back on the floor Thursday. Assuming that's what transpires, the big man will have a good chance to play Friday against the Bulls and avoid missing any time. Turner suffered a broken nose in Monday's win over Atlanta.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Has surgery for nose•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Set for further evaluation Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Suffers broken nose•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Turns in diverse final line•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Rebound surge continues•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records double-double in 37 minutes•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...