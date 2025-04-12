Turner (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Turner did not play in Friday's loss to the Magic due to a knee injury, but he's been given the green light to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. It's possible that his playing time will limited as the Pacers are locked in as the fourth seed in the East.
