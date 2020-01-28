Pacers' Myles Turner: Fails to practice
Turner (illness) didn't practice Tuesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Turner was held out of Sunday's matchup with Portland due to illness, and his status for Wednesday's game against the Bulls remains up in the air after he failed to take the court for practice Tuesday. He'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's showdown until further notice.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...