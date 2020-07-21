Turner sat out Monday's practice with general soreness, Tony East of West Indianapolis Community News reports.

The Pacers will be depleted in the frontcourt heading into their first exhibition in Orlando on Thursday, as Turner, Domantas Sabonis (foot) and Goga Bitadze (soft-tissue injury) were all sidelined during practice Monday and are all unlikely to play in the scrimmage with the Trail Blazers. The injuries to Turner and Bitadze look to be little more than a byproduct of players working their way back into game shape after a four-plus-month layoff, while Sabonis' bout with plantar fasciitis appears to be more worrisome. If Sabonis isn't deemed ready to play when the Pacers resume their regular season Aug. 1 versus the 76ers, Turner would likely benefit from a mild boost in minutes and could notice an uptick in shot and rebound opportunities while not having to share the court with the All-Star.