Pacers' Myles Turner: Fills box score in victory
Turner tallied 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 victory over the Nuggets.
Turner had his best game in almost a month Sunday, helping the Pacers to a tough overtime victory. Victor Oladipo is going to receive all the attention after his 47 point outburst, but Turner's owners will be very happy to see the big man contributing. The fact he played 40 minutes is also a fantastic sign, indicating that he is not carrying any major injury concerns at this time. He gets a couple of days off before the Thunder come to town, where he will face a tough matchup against Steven Adams.
