Turner ended Friday's 126-108 victory over the Hawks with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes.

Turner was impressive on both ends of the court and filled the stat sheet admirably as the Pacers cruised to an easy road win over the Pacers. Even though Turner is not Indiana's go-to player on offense, he's remained fairly consistent and has now scored in double digits in 14 consecutive games. He's averaging 18.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 assists per game in that span.