Pacers' Myles Turner: Fills stat sheet in limited minutes

Turner racked up 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and an assist over 21 minutes in Thursday's preseason opener against the Rockets.

Turner also picked up four fouls in the limited playing time, though knowing he wouldn't be playing the whole game could have resulted in him playing more aggressively. The fourth-year player saw his numbers decline slightly in 2017-18, partially due to nagging injuries throughout the year that limited his minutes and his games to just 65. If he can avoid injury this season, it would be reasonable to anticipate a jump back closer to the 14.5 points, 7.3 boards and 2.1 blocks he posted during his sophomore campaign in 2016-17.