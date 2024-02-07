Turner registered 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 132-129 win over the Rockets.

Turner reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 20, when he posted 20 points in a win over the 76ers, but he made his presence felt in more ways than just scoring, filling the stat sheet admirably. Turner might not be a consistent scorer and could be considered a below-average rebounder for his size, but he remains valuable in fantasy due to his all-around, two-way ability. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.