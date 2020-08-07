Turner compiled 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to Phoenix.

Turner has been fantastic for the Pacers in recent times and turned in another solid effort Thursday. With T.J. Warren playing the hero on most nights, Turner has managed to fly under the radar and is putting up third-round value in standard formats.