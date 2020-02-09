Pacers' Myles Turner: Five denials versus Pelicans
Turner accumulated 10 points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Pelicans.
Turner provided an impressive and well-rounded stat line, finishing with a season high in assists while matching his season high in blocks. It's the fourth time here in 2019-20 that Turner has recorded five rejections. Still, he has taken a step back in most statistical categories this season, with his versatility being his saving grace for fantasy purposes.
