Pacers' Myles Turner: Five swats in preseason debut
Turner amassed 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five blocks, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over Sacramento.
Turner made his impact felt in the paint, recording five blocks in just 18 minutes of run Saturday. The defensive-player-of-the-year candidate supplemented his usually strong defense with a strong offensive showing, making 2-of-3 from behind the arc and 4-of-6 shots overall. Despite a weak first month of the season last year, Turner had a productive season, averaging 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.