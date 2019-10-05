Pacers' Myles Turner: Five swats in preseason debut

Turner amassed 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five blocks, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over Sacramento.

Turner made his impact felt in the paint, recording five blocks in just 18 minutes of run Saturday. The defensive-player-of-the-year candidate supplemented his usually strong defense with a strong offensive showing, making 2-of-3 from behind the arc and 4-of-6 shots overall. Despite a weak first month of the season last year, Turner had a productive season, averaging 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.