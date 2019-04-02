Pacers' Myles Turner: Five swats in win

Turner produced 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's win over the Pistons.

Although he broke a four-game double-double streak, Turner provided a sterling defensive effort in Monday's win over Detroit. Furthermore, he was able to drill multiple threes for the second-time in three outings. While he's been unable to elevate his offensive game to match his defensive impact, Turner's put his name in the Defensive Player of the Year Conversation in his fourth year in the league. He'll look to keep things going as the Pacers seek to win a likely first round playoff series against the Celtics.