Turner added nine points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes in the Pacers' 119-110 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Turner has struggled in two of his last three games, totaling just 17 points with a 20-point performance sandwiched in-between. On the positive side, he made all six of his free throw tries after failing to make it to the line in two straight games. Another positive is that Turner has kept his turnovers to a minimum, committing only four in his last five games.