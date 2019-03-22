Pacers' Myles Turner: Forgettable offensive night

Turner mustered just four points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and six rebounds across 24 minutes in the Pacers' 112-89 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Like most of his first-unit mates, Turner's shot fell off a cliff in the lopsided loss. The young big man has struggled on multiple occasions during March, as Thursday's 20.0 percent success rat from the field was already his third sub-30-percent tally in the last nine contests. The 22-year-old does often make up for any offensive shortcomings with his production in rebounds and blocks in particular, keeping his value steady across all formats in the fantasy postseason.