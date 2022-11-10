Turner tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks in 26 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 loss to Denver.

Turner was charged with two fouls in the first minute of the third quarter -- bringing his total to four -- and sat on the bench for the rest of the period. He came back in the fourth and pulled down six of his 11 rebounds, but the Pacers lost a six-point lead, as well as the game. The 26-year-old got a late start to the season thanks to an ankle injury, but he's produced when healthy and is averaging 17.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in his six appearances to date.