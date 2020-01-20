Pacers' Myles Turner: Fouls out in 20 minutes
Turner managed three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nuggets.
Turner finished with as many turnovers (three) as points while fouling out in just 20 minutes of action. He's among the best defensive big men in basketball, capable of covering guards along the perimeter and protecting the rim. Nevertheless, Turner still has a tendency to bite on pump fakes as well as be overly aggressive with his hands at times. With that being said, he was averaging a career-low 2.5 fouls per game prior to this one. He'll look to bounce back during Monday's matchup versus the Jazz.
