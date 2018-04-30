Pacers' Myles Turner: Fouls out in Game 7 loss
Turner generated eight points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds across 25 minutes during Indiana's 105-101 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Turner sported the lowest usage of the Pacers starting five by far, and his foul trouble also led to him logging the fewest minutes among the starters. The 22-year-old was as inconsistent in the series as he was during the regular season, posting four double-digit scoring efforts alongside three single-digit point tallies. Injuries cost Turner 17 games during the 2017-18 campaign, and he saw downturns in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals over his totals of the previous season. Despite the underwhelming finish, Turner will look to take the next step in 2018-19 while also hoping for better health.
