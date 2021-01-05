Turner tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes Monday in the Pacers' 118-116 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Though he matched his season high in scoring, Turner was denied an even bigger night while spending much of the third and fourth quarters on the bench due to foul trouble. He still managed to make his presence felt on the defensive end, recording multiple rejections for the fifth time in seven games. Turner is single-handedly propelling his fantasy managers to the top of the standings in that category this season, as his 3.6 blocks per game are well ahead of Rudy Gobert and Chris Boucher (2.2 per game) for the NBA lead.