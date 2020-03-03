Pacers' Myles Turner: Four blocks again Monday
Turner posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one assist across 31 minutes during Monday's 116-111 win over the Spurs.
Turner has turned things up over the past four games, averaging 4.5 blocks and 1.8 made threes at 41.2 percent, not to mention a solid 8.8 rebounds. It's also resulted in four straight victories for the Pacers.
