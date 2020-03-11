Pacers' Myles Turner: Four denials, efficient offense

Turner totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 loss to the Celtics.

Turner posted an impressive stat line, providing efficient offensive production and dominant defense. He has reached double figures in scoring in six of the last seven games, and he has accumulated 40 blocks across the past 13 matchups (3.3 per night).