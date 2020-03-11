Pacers' Myles Turner: Four denials, efficient offense
Turner totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 loss to the Celtics.
Turner posted an impressive stat line, providing efficient offensive production and dominant defense. He has reached double figures in scoring in six of the last seven games, and he has accumulated 40 blocks across the past 13 matchups (3.3 per night).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...