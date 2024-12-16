Turner provided 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran center extended his streak of games with at least one block to 21 while another strong performance at the rim. Since missing a calf in mid-November with a minor calf issue, Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 7.2 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals, and his 2.1 blocks per game on the season ranks him fourth in the NBA behind Victor Wembanyama, Walker Kessler and Brook Lopez.