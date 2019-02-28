Pacers' Myles Turner: Four steals in Wednesday's loss
Turner totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Mavericks.
Turner matched his career high in steals, and he has swiped four takeaways twice in his last six appearances. With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) expected to miss at least a little bit more time, Turner should be expected to log plenty of minutes in Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
