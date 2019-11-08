Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Friday

Turner (ankle) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Turner missed the last four games due to the right ankle sprain but will have a chance to return to the lineup versus Detroit. According to Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana, the 23-year-old believes he'll be able to return to action this weekend, so even if he doesn't play Friday there's still a good chance he could suit up Sunday at Orlando.