Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Friday
Turner (ankle) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Turner missed the last four games due to the right ankle sprain but will have a chance to return to the lineup versus Detroit. According to Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana, the 23-year-old believes he'll be able to return to action this weekend, so even if he doesn't play Friday there's still a good chance he could suit up Sunday at Orlando.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.