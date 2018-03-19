Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday
Turner (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Lakers.
Turner was able to go through practice on Sunday without issues, but will now attempt to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Turner can't give it a go, look for Al Jefferson to pick up another start after posting 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes Saturday in relief.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...