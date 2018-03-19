Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday

Turner (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Lakers.

Turner was able to go through practice on Sunday without issues, but will now attempt to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Turner can't give it a go, look for Al Jefferson to pick up another start after posting 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes Saturday in relief.