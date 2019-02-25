Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday
Turner (hip) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Pistons, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner has missed the last two games due to a right hip bruise. He was able to participate in Monday's shootaround, but the Pacers will wait until closer to tipoff before making a final call regarding his availability. Should Turner miss a third straight game, Kyle O'Quinn would likely draw another start in his place.
