Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday
Turner (thigh) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Celtics.
Turner was given a questionable designation earlier Monday, so not much has changed at this point. However, it appears Turner will test out the injury during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, so another update may not come until just prior to tip-off. If Turner can't give it a go, Domanta Sabonis would likely take over starting center duties and see an uptick in playing time.
