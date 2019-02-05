Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Tuesday

Turner (thigh) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.

Turner is going through his usual pregame routine, looking to test things out ahead of Tuesday's contest. If he sits out, Domantas Sabonis would probably draw the start at center, while Kyle O'Quinn would be in line to see an expanded role off the pine.

