Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time decision Friday

Turner (knee) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Turner came into Friday's contest with a questionable tag, but will likely need to test out the sore right knee in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made. In the event that Turner is held out Friday, Domantas Sabonis is expected to draw the start at center.

