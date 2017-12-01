Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time decision Friday
Turner (knee) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Turner came into Friday's contest with a questionable tag, but will likely need to test out the sore right knee in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made. In the event that Turner is held out Friday, Domantas Sabonis is expected to draw the start at center.
