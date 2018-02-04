Pacers' Myles Turner: Gets into early foul trouble Saturday

Turner played only 15 minutes in Saturday's 100-92 win over the 76ers, failing to score a point (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a block.

He got into early foul trouble trying to contain Joel Embiid, and with Domantas Sabonis playing reasonably well in his place, Turner found himself on the bench for most of the rest of the night to rest his sore knee. The young center will get a chance to redeem himself at home Monday against the Wizards.