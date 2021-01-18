Turner hinted in a post on his personal Instagram account that he'll meet with team doctors Monday to have his sore right hand examined, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Turner commented "minor setback I'll be back soon!" in his post, perhaps hinting that he's expecting to miss time with the injury. The Pacers held Turner out of Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers, resulting in Domantas Sabonis shifting over to center while Doug McDermott picked up a start at power forward. Expect Indiana to provide an update on Turner's injury situation following his examination Monday, but fantasy managers in shallower leagues may want to move forward with other options in weekly lineups. The Pacers are only slated to play three games this week and won't play their first contest until Wednesday against the Mavericks.