Pacers' Myles Turner: Goes blockless in Monday's loss
Turner finished with 28 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to Portland.
Turner ended Monday's loss with a season-high 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting. The scoring and rebounding were excellent but strangely enough, he failed to record a single blocked shot. It was his first zero block game since February 1 and probably means he will bounce back with multiple blocks in their next game which comes Tuesday against the Clippers.
