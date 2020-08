Turner will play in Tuesday's Game 1 against Miami, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

A sprained right wrist kept Turner out of Indiana's final seeding game Friday, but the issue doesn't look to be anything of great concern. In seven seeding contests, Turner averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game.