Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said Turner (illness/head) turned in a full practice Sunday.
Turner was back at practice a few days ahead of the start of the regular season after he missed just a week of preseason workouts. The 24-year-old center will continue to work alongside Domantas Sabonis in Indiana's starting frontcourt in 2020-21.
