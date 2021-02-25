Turner posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Warriors.

The Pacers could have certainly used a better number from Turner, especially when considering the Warriors' struggles in defending the frontcourt. While Domantas Sabonis played well, Turner produced modest totals for his third consecutive game, although it was an improvement over his tepid night against the Timberwolves. He's notoriously streaky in most categories, although he's currently first in the league with an average of 3.4 blocked shots per game.