Turner racked up 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 loss to the Magic.

Turner had a first half to forget, going 2-of-9 from the field for eight points while collecting just three rebounds. However, the Pacers' big man came out strong after the break, knocking down four of five shot attempts for 10 points in the third quarter to go along eight rebounds - three of which came on the offensive end. He finished with a game-high 13 boards on the night to notch his third double-double this month and also knocked down three triples for the second time in his last three games.