Pacers' Myles Turner: Grabs season-high 14 rebounds

Turner had 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-105 win at the Bulls.

Turner took advantage of Domantas Sabonis' absence due to injury, and the fifth-year big man posted season-high marks for points and rebounds while tying his season-best output for assists here. His value should experience an uptick while Sabonis remains sidelined, and he will attempt to build on this performance when the Pacers host the 76ers on Monday.