Pacers' Myles Turner: Has surgery for nose
Turner underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured nose, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
After Turner suffered the injury in Monday's 116-108 win over the Hawks, coach Nate McMillan expressed hope that the center avoided a concussion along the way. Turner underwent further evaluation Tuesday, but the Pacers didn't pass along any news that he's dealing with any concussion-like symptoms. With that in mind, it appears the fractured nose is Turner's only concern at this juncture heading into Friday's game in Chicago. He'll likely need to wear a mask to protect his nose moving forward, but Turner may not be forced to miss any game action if it doesn't present too much discomfort.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Set for further evaluation Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Suffers broken nose•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Turns in diverse final line•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Rebound surge continues•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records double-double in 37 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks five shots in loss•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...