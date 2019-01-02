Pacers' Myles Turner: Has surgery for nose

Turner underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured nose, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

After Turner suffered the injury in Monday's 116-108 win over the Hawks, coach Nate McMillan expressed hope that the center avoided a concussion along the way. Turner underwent further evaluation Tuesday, but the Pacers didn't pass along any news that he's dealing with any concussion-like symptoms. With that in mind, it appears the fractured nose is Turner's only concern at this juncture heading into Friday's game in Chicago. He'll likely need to wear a mask to protect his nose moving forward, but Turner may not be forced to miss any game action if it doesn't present too much discomfort.