Pacers' Myles Turner: Hauls in season-high 13 rebounds

Turner had 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over Phoenix.

Turner finished with double-digit scoring for the sixth consecutive game, adding a season-high 13 rebounds. To top off his night, Turner recorded five blocked shots, his tenth straight game with double-figure blocks. Turner has seen a recent spike in his offensive production, likely due to the extended absence of Victor Oladipo (knee). Upon Oladipo's return, the hope will be that Turner can build off his recent performances.