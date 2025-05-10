Turner suffered a hard fall and went straight to the locker room during the third quarter of Friday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner was seen limping once he got off the court, and it seemed as if he was unable to put any weight on one of his feet. This is certainly concerning, as Turner has been one of the best players for Indiana in the playoffs. If he doesn't return, then Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin would be in line to see more minutes in the frontcourt alongside Pascal Siakam.