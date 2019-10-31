Pacers' Myles Turner: Helped to locker room

Turner is questionable to return Wednesday against the Nets with a sprained right ankle, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Turner had to be helped off the court after suffering the injury in the first quarter Wednesday. Prior to exiting, the big man tallied seven points and two rebounds in 10 minutes. While he hasn't officially been ruled out, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports he's unlikely to return.

