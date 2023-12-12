Turner amassed 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 131-123 win over Detroit.

On a night when Tyrese Haliburton only scored 14 points, Turner and Bennedict Mathurin (30 points, 10-17 FG) picked up the slack. Turner's scoring is on par with his career-best output from last season, and his shot volume is at an all-time high through 21 games. However, it's worth noting Turner has limped to 31.9 percent shooting on 4.5 three-point attempt per game this season, including just 20.9 percent over his last 11 games.