Turner amassed 22 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and three blocks over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 win over the Jazz.

The 27-year-old center did most of his damage in the first half, dropping 20 of his points before the break to help soften up Utah's defense for a barrage of three-pointers from his teammates. Turner has scored at least 20 points in four of eight games to begin the season, and his 8.5 boards a game would be a career high if he can maintain that pace.